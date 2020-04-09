Sen. Vargas leads effort to protect meatpacking workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an effort to protect Nebraska workers who labor shoulder-to-shoulder on meatpacking production lines from the coronavirus, Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha has reached out to his colleagues in the Legislature to engage their support.

Vargas sent fellow senators a copy of a letter to meatpacking companies prepared by the Heartland Workers Center in Omaha that attempts to help "identify best practices" that can assist in shielding the largely immigrant workforce.

"I don't think we can tell yet" whether workers are being adequately protected," Vargas said Wednesday during a telephone interview. "What we know is it's not business as usual."

The goal is to protect workers while keeping them employed and maintaining operation of the essential service of helping provide the nation's food supply, the senator said.

Vargas represents a south Omaha district that is 53% Latino and home to a large population of meatpacking workers and their families.

Six legislative districts spread across the state count more than 22% Latino population, reflecting the fact that meatpacking plants are located across Nebraska.