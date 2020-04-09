Sen. Vargas leads effort to protect meatpacking workers

In an effort to protect Nebraska workers who labor shoulder-to-shoulder on meatpacking production lines from the coronavirus, Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha has reached out to his colleagues in the Legislature to engage their support.
Vargas sent fellow senators a copy of a letter to meatpacking companies prepared by the Heartland Workers Center in Omaha that attempts to help "identify best practices" that can assist in shielding the largely immigrant workforce.
"I don't think we can tell yet" whether workers are being adequately protected," Vargas said Wednesday during a telephone interview. "What we know is it's not business as usual."
The goal is to protect workers while keeping them employed and maintaining operation of the essential service of helping provide the nation's food supply, the senator said.
Vargas represents a south Omaha district that is 53% Latino and home to a large population of meatpacking workers and their families.
Six legislative districts spread across the state count more than 22% Latino population, reflecting the fact that meatpacking plants are located across Nebraska.
Vargas, the Legislature's only Latino senator, said he hears from family members who are worried about the danger that's now present on production lines where workers cannot maintain the 6 feet of separation recommended as a shield against infection by the deadly virus.
"Their loved ones working in packing plants face some of the dangers that are no different than being on the front lines in the hospital system or as first responders," he said.
In Hall County, a number of coronavirus cases have been linked to a meatpacking plant, leading to increased testing and heightened communication within the Latino community.
Elsewhere, Tyson Foods suspended operations at a pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, this week after more than two dozen workers contracted the coronavirus.
National Beef Packing halted its cattle operation at another plant in Iowa.
Meat processors have experienced "a significant increase in absenteeism" since the coronavirus outbreak, NPR reported this week. That could reflect some combination of worker illness, fear of contracting the virus or even child care issues associated with the closure of schools, the NPR report stated.
The Heartland Workers Center's letter to meatpacking companies suggested "three main areas of adjustment" in response to the coronavirus threat:
* Adopting additional sanitation and health screening practices.
* Expanding personnel and leave practices that encourage self-quarantine to contain spread.
* Operational changes to the lines and schedules to facilitate physical distancing within plants.
JBS and Cargill, in particular, have been leaders in "taking strong actions in all three areas," according to the letter.
"It is our hope that other employers will be able to follow suit."
Among a litany of suggestions that the workers center offered for consideration were "slowing line speeds to operate with fewer workers and greater social distancing" and "changing table and line configurations so that employees are not directly across from each other."
Some plants are exploring the use of temporary barriers between employees working on the production lines, according to the workers center.
Vargas said it's important to be proactive in attempting to protect workers and their health.
"We know the health care system is doing everything they can to assure public health," Vargas said. "We want the same thing to happen" in meatpacking plants.
Other senators with the highest percentage of Latino constituents are Mike McDonnell of Omaha, Dan Quick of Grand Island, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, John Stinner of Gering, Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Mike Moser of Columbus.
