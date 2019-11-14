Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, the sole Latino member of the Legislature, announced Thursday that he will seek re-election in 2020.
"I have been honored to represent our diverse neighborhoods these past few years and look forward to continuing to fight for opportunity and equality for all Nebraskans," he said.
Vargas represents neighborhoods in downtown and South Omaha that comprise District 7.
You have free articles remaining.
As a member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, he said, he has helped fashion "a budget that prioritized Nebraska's working families through funding for education, affordable and workforce housing, and health care for the most vulnerable in our communities."
And, he said, he'll continue to "stand up for small businesses and entrepreneurs and fight for access to affordable health care and strong public schools."
Vargas is chairman of the Legislature's Planning Committee and vice chairman of the Legislative Council's executive board.