Sen. Mark Kolterman at the center of big legislative proposals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The original proposal will be broadened to include provisions to "help us grow rural Nebraska," he said. Those changes resulted from negotiations with rural senators and rural manufacturers.

As the Legislature grapples with the challenge of property tax reduction now, Kolterman said, "we'll wait our turn."

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry chose Kolterman to shepherd the new tax incentives bill and University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold asked him to lead the way on its groundbreaking project.

"I'm a little nervous," Kolterman admitted, "and somewhat humbled that they chose me.

"When I came to Lincoln, it was not because of issues," he said.

"I came down to be a representative of the 24th District, and I have tried to build relationships (with) individual senators and the lobby" in order to be effective, he said.

"I am willing to listen to both sides," he said. "I try to get along with everybody.

"And I don't like to lose," he added.