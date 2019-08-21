Sen. Andrew LaGrone of Gretna announced Wednesday that he will seek election to a four-year term in the Legislature in 2020.
LaGrone, an attorney, was appointed to the District 49 seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Murante following his 2018 election as state treasurer.
LaGrone had been a member of Murante's legislative staff.
"I have fought hard for the Nebraska values that are important to our community -- low taxes, especially property taxes; quality education, and protecting the unborn," LaGrone said.
LaGrone said he has the support of Ricketts and a wide swath of Republican leaders, including Sen. Deb Fischer and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, in his bid for election to the nonpartisan Legislature.
His community activities include president of the Gretna Optimists and member of the Gretna Chamber of Commerce.
-- Don Walton