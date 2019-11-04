Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha announced Monday he will seek a second term in the Legislature.
"Four years ago, I promised my community that I would fight to build safe and secure neighborhoods, create job opportunities and economic development, and improve the quality of our education system," Wayne said.
"I have delivered on that promise."
Wayne represents District 13 in the Legislature, an area composed of North Omaha and northeast Douglas County, and he is one of two African American state senators.
In the Legislature, Wayne has served as chair of the Urban Affairs Committee and has been a leader on housing, tax-increment financing and transportation issues. He sponsored legislation that authorizes hemp farming in the state.
"If District 13 sends me back," he said, "I will continue to grow our state and move Nebraska from good to great."
Wayne is an attorney and businessman and was former president of the Omaha School Board. He is a registered Democrat.