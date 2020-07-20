Sen. Hunt calls for audit of Test Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha on Monday called for a state audit of Test Nebraska, the state testing program for COVID-19 in Nebraska negotiated by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Hunt said she has asked State Auditor Charlie Janssen to "perform a financial audit and investigation of the operation of Test Nebraska in order to ensure that the state funds are being properly and judiciously spent."

"I appreciate that we are in an unprecedented time in our state with respect to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hunt said. "But in our current budget situation, a $27 million award with barely any debate and no competitive bidding needs to be looked at closely."

Hunt said a report generated by the Iowa state auditor found that a similar Test Iowa program took "pointless risks" and increased liabilities for the state.

