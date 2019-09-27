Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln announced Friday that she will seek reelection to a second four-year term next year.
If reelected, Wishart said, she would focus on legislation that "fixes our broken mental health and corrections systems" along with initiatives to advance education and economic development.
Wishart said she would support policies that attract and retain young people while improving health care for all Nebraskans.
"We still have significant challenges ahead to improve the vitality of our state and I am ready to work with my colleagues to build creative solutions if I am given the honor to serve a second term in the Legislature," she said.
Wishart is a member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.
During her first three years in the Legislature, Wishart said, she has focused on improving the economy and the state's health care system, bolstering public education and renewable energy, prioritizing tax fairness and small business flexibility and defending voting rights and civil liberties.
And, she said, she has helped enable passage of "a fiscally responsible budget during a significant shortfall."
Wishart said she is "particularly proud to have introduced and prioritized legislation to legalize medical cannabis" and will continue that effort.
Wishart is a registered Democrat who is a member of the non-partisan Legislature.
Sponsors of her Oct. 1 campaign kickoff event at Bin 105, scheduled between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., include four state senators who are Democrats and three who are Republicans.