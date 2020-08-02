Seeking a grand bargain, senators approach the finish line

* The Ricketts administration has slow-walked Medicaid expansion while it constructed a new program, but applications are being accepted now, 21 months after Nebraska voters approved coverage for low-income, working Nebraskans.

* Herman Cain lived two houses from Sen. Robert Hilkemann when Cain worked in Omaha, and Hilkemann saluted "my friend" in a brief eulogy on the floor of the Legislature last week.

* Sen. Tom Brewer, an Oglala Sioux and the only Native American member of the Legislature, told his colleagues during legislative debate last week that "traditionally, we would prefer Native American" to the new description of "indigenous people."

* Seems like the stress and disruption caused by life during the pandemic must be increasing violence in Lincoln. Something certainly has.

* Nebraska recorded more COVID-19 cases than New York City during the past seven days in the newest CDC report updated on Saturday, but 36 states reported more.

* David Rubin, director of the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which has built a model showing where the virus is likely to spread over the next four weeks, told The Washington Post: "I suspect we're going to see big outbreaks in college towns."