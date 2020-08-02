Seeking a grand bargain, senators approach the finish line

The clock is ticking.
Calendar pages are flipping.
Suddenly, it's August. And on Monday, this pandemic-interrupted legislative session will convene for the 54th day of a 60-day session.
Senators are down to a precious few.
A legislature interrupted, as it was three months ago by this deadly stranger in our midst, is difficult to resuscitate.
But negotiations on substantial property tax relief, enactment of a new business development tax incentive program and a commitment of state funding support for a blockbuster University of Nebraska Medical Center project continue to search for a grand bargain.
Speaker Jim Scheer appears to have the right people in the negotiating room:
Lou Ann Linehan, the hard-working, determined, never-give-up chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, who has led her committee to development of a proposal that would provide substantial local property tax relief by reducing property valuations and increasing state aid to schools.
Tom Briese, who has emerged as rural Nebraska's driving force and key negotiator for substantial property tax relief.
Mark Kolterman, who is patiently trying to shepherd a new business development tax incentive program through the Legislature before the current Nebraska Advantage Act sunsets at the end of the year. He is also working to secure a vital state funding commitment for the UNMC project.
John Stinner, the Appropriations Committee chairman, the money man, the guy who best understands the impact that major additional property tax relief will have on the state budget now and in the future.
Steve Lathrop, a skilled, experienced and successful legislative negotiator.
Mike McDonnell, who honed his negotiating skills as labor's voice in the bargaining room.
And Scheer, the guy who brought them together and commands the legislative agenda.
Members of the Capitol news crew have not received any invitations to sit in on a negotiating session and watch what must be a frank and compelling give-and-take. That would be instructive and illuminating, and fun, but it would alter the dynamics and ain't gonna happen.
***
Finishing up:
* As Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, knows, we're always trying to get inside closed doors. The guy who let me inside most often was Gov. Ben Nelson, and those were (I think) revealing and compelling stories.
* There will be funding temptations ahead for frustrated property tax relief proponents if negotiators fall short once again: Casino gambling revenue, which is part of a gambling initiative that will be on the November ballot? Marijuana revenue? Colorado raises $24 million a month from its legal sale of marijuana.
* The Ricketts administration has slow-walked Medicaid expansion while it constructed a new program, but applications are being accepted now, 21 months after Nebraska voters approved coverage for low-income, working Nebraskans.
* Herman Cain lived two houses from Sen. Robert Hilkemann when Cain worked in Omaha, and Hilkemann saluted "my friend" in a brief eulogy on the floor of the Legislature last week.
* Sen. Tom Brewer, an Oglala Sioux and the only Native American member of the Legislature, told his colleagues during legislative debate last week that "traditionally, we would prefer Native American" to the new description of "indigenous people."
* Seems like the stress and disruption caused by life during the pandemic must be increasing violence in Lincoln. Something certainly has.
* Nebraska recorded more COVID-19 cases than New York City during the past seven days in the newest CDC report updated on Saturday, but 36 states reported more.
* David Rubin, director of the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which has built a model showing where the virus is likely to spread over the next four weeks, told The Washington Post: "I suspect we're going to see big outbreaks in college towns."
* The last of the summer months. Too soon.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.