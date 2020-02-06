Security compromise leads to temporary internet shutdown at Capitol

"We are a part-time Legislature with the idea you will have a job or do something outside of here, and that's why we give you access," Wayne said.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte joined Wayne, saying he found himself unable to access necessary documents on his computer from the legislative floor.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, chair of the Executive Board of the Legislature, stood to tell senators the wireless network accessible by the public was shut down to prevent further security issues.

"This is the state network," Hilgers said. "If you get access, you can get to (Department of Health and Human Services) records, banking records. Once you're in, you're in."

There is no evidence that took place, however.

Still, the incident rankled some staff, according to emails reviewed by the Journal Star, who said the internet outage prevented them from doing their jobs and limited the public in the public's building.

Some speculated the wireless internet was shut down on the recommendation of the Office of the Chief Information Officer, which is part of the executive branch.

An OCIO official said Thursday the agency was not responsible for the public wireless network.