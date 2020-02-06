Security compromise leads to temporary internet shutdown at Capitol

The state Capitol's public wireless internet was turned off Wednesday after the service was compromised by several unsecured devices.
A scan of the system Wednesday morning found one device was creating a security compromise, Assistant Clerk Richard Brown said, while a subsequent scan in the afternoon found seven devices creating a compromise.
"Our network team decided to shut it down until we could get a better sense of what was taking place," Brown said.
The public network, which is accessible by visitors to the Capitol, but also used by senators, their staff members and other employees, is separate from a dedicated network for legislators, which was not compromised.
Brown said there was "no hack and no breach" of any state computer network.
"There is no reason to think it was anything nefarious," he said.
Once the compromises were managed, the network was rebooted on Thursday.
But the reasoning behind the abrupt wireless outage wasn't immediately communicated to senators or employees, which raised questions on the floor of the Legislature during Thursday morning debate.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, an attorney, said the shutdown left him unable to communicate with clients.
"We are a part-time Legislature with the idea you will have a job or do something outside of here, and that's why we give you access," Wayne said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte joined Wayne, saying he found himself unable to access necessary documents on his computer from the legislative floor.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, chair of the Executive Board of the Legislature, stood to tell senators the wireless network accessible by the public was shut down to prevent further security issues.
"This is the state network," Hilgers said. "If you get access, you can get to (Department of Health and Human Services) records, banking records. Once you're in, you're in."
There is no evidence that took place, however.
Still, the incident rankled some staff, according to emails reviewed by the Journal Star, who said the internet outage prevented them from doing their jobs and limited the public in the public's building.
Some speculated the wireless internet was shut down on the recommendation of the Office of the Chief Information Officer, which is part of the executive branch.
An OCIO official said Thursday the agency was not responsible for the public wireless network.
Hilgers said there has been some discussion of switching wireless networks, but explained that was a separate issue from Wednesday's shutdown.
Brown said there has been no discussion of permanently taking the public Wi-Fi offline.
