Second round on mainline budget bill debate sees list of amendments, no vote

The topic of the state budget had two sides Monday: senators who want the state to back off on spending and give property tax revenues back to Nebraskans and senators who want to help the state's residents with the impacts of the pandemic.
Adjustments to the 2020-21 $4.8 billion budget include increases of $57 million, of which $55 million is designated for 2019 flood relief. Senators are left with $90 million for spending on bills under consideration in the legislature, which would include any property tax cuts.
Those property tax cuts, along with business incentives, are stalled.
An amendment to the mainline budget adjustments (LB1008) includes proposals for unused COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for public health departments. It also moves any adjustments to last year's budget that went unaddressed because of the premature adjournment of the Legislature in March, to this year, said Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner.
There are state priorities that must be funded, Stinner said.
Vice chairwoman Kate Bolz said it's essential to fund proposed Department of Correctional Services salary increases for the safety of correctional officers and to address long-term problems in the department.
Other must-do items, she said, are paying the balance of the homestead exemption — $9.1 million — which provides property tax cuts for seniors and disabled people, and avoiding challenges with the federal government on safety issues at the Regional Center. The cost for that is $8.8 million.
Also, she said, developmental disabilities and mental health provider rate adjustments totaling $7.8 million are making right the rates that have been insufficient over time.
There is a significant shortfall of $400 million projected for the 2021-22 fiscal budget. And the state's rainy day fund is down at this point to $382 million, Stinner said.
A number of senators don't like what they see coming, and want to stop any extra spending.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said if this was his personal budget he would stop spending money and prepare for that day when the rainy day fund is needed. He has filed an amendment for spending cuts.
"I think we do have a challenge ahead of us when the payroll protection money runs out, when some of these loans and the support the federal government gave us, when those run out," he said. "The $600 a week unemployment bonus, that already expired."
Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said he doesn't support the budget bill because a state shouldn't be spending extra money during a pandemic.
"We need to cut our expenses. We need to give money back to our property taxpayers," Lowe said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said rural Nebraska has a real problem with property taxes and the entire economy.
"We need some help," he said. "I know some of you would rather spend it on rent controls and everything else. I'd like to spend it on property tax relief."
But other senators thought it was important to provide COVID-19 relief for rent assistance, child care and help for those people who lost their jobs. To that end, amendments were introduced to guide the use of $1.3 billion in federal virus relief funds Gov. Pete Ricketts will distribute.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln introduced an amendment to designate $25 million for rental assistance for families in need.
"If Congress does not reauthorize that $600 a week (for unemployment benefits) or they significantly decrease it, we're going to be in a world of hurt when we've got thousands of Nebraskans, potentially tens of thousands of Nebraskans, that are looking at losing their homes or being evicted," he said.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would amend the budget bill to help those most impacted by the pandemic. This is her guide to spending those federal dollars:
* $80 million would go to acquisition of personal protective equipment, sanitizing products and other necessary COVID-19 medical supplies by state agencies, and medical leave, telework, expenses for sanitizing public areas, and temporary emergency staffing and overtime costs for staff that is substantially dedicated to the mitigation or response to the coronavirus public health emergency;
* $100 million for providing reimbursement for necessary COVID-19-related expenses of counties, cities, villages, and utility districts;
* $216 million to provide organizations awards or reimbursements to support services and programs that have been strained during the public health emergency. Preference would be given to those that work in underserved or low-income communities or provide critical services or have difficulty accessing other funding;
* $40 million for charitable organizations and providers to cover operating expenses related to the pandemic;
* $43 million for response and recovery grants for charitable organizations and providers to help children, families and communities;
* $2 million for grants for child care providers and centers of worship for the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies;
* $30 million to create a grant program to increase child care capacity for school-age children through age 13 who are not in school full-time and to support extended learning opportunities.
The Legislature adjourned Monday without voting on the budget bill or most of the pending amendments.
