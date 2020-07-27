Second round on mainline budget bill debate sees list of amendments, no vote

"We need some help," he said. "I know some of you would rather spend it on rent controls and everything else. I'd like to spend it on property tax relief."

But other senators thought it was important to provide COVID-19 relief for rent assistance, child care and help for those people who lost their jobs. To that end, amendments were introduced to guide the use of $1.3 billion in federal virus relief funds Gov. Pete Ricketts will distribute.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln introduced an amendment to designate $25 million for rental assistance for families in need.

"If Congress does not reauthorize that $600 a week (for unemployment benefits) or they significantly decrease it, we're going to be in a world of hurt when we've got thousands of Nebraskans, potentially tens of thousands of Nebraskans, that are looking at losing their homes or being evicted," he said.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would amend the budget bill to help those most impacted by the pandemic. This is her guide to spending those federal dollars: