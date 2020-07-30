School discipline bill falls short for this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than seven hours of debate on the Legislature's Education Committee chairman's school discipline bill, it failed to get a vote Thursday.

It fell one vote short of a cloture motion to force a vote on first round, and no doubt would have faced a filibuster on the remaining two rounds.

The bill (LB147), introduced in the 2019 session by Education Committee Chairman Mike Groene of North Platte, was controversial from the beginning. He struggled to get it out of committee and then in May of that year succeeded in pulling it onto the floor on a 25-14 vote.

Groene said Thursday it's been shown that there is a problem and a need to address disruptive classrooms, and to maximize learning time for all children, address dangerous work environments for teachers and help troubled children.

Groene had an amendment pending that said teachers could use reasonable physical intervention to safely manage the behavior of a student to protect teachers and other school personnel, other students and themselves, but not to cause physical harm or as punishment for disapproved behavior.