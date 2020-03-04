School aid negotiations with Nebraska's big-city schools at impasse

Negotiations with big-city schools seeking agreement on major property tax reduction and school aid reform legislation have reached an impasse and may have collapsed.

"I'm still hopeful," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said Wednesday during an interview in her Capitol office.

But the optics are not good.

"Big-city schools say they can't live with it," Linehan said, referring to the property tax relief and state school aid reform bill (LB974) that is parked at first-stage floor consideration awaiting assurance that it can command support from enough senators to bust through a filibuster.

That's at least 33 votes and it's the ticket that Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk requires to put the bill back on the legislative road.

Linehan continues to say that she has 32½ votes.

"People go back and forth," she said, "but it's solidifying. At some point, we will proceed or nothing gets done."

Responding to Linehan's statements, Kyle Fairbairn, executive director of the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, said "it's not just a big-school deal; all of us are still opposed" to the bill.