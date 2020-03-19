Scheer does not rule out legislative session outside of Lincoln

The Legislature will reconvene at some yet-to-be-determined date, perhaps as early as Monday, to appropriate the state funding that may be required to help aggressively battle the coronavirus in Nebraska, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said Thursday.

While Scheer anticipates senators will meet in the legislative chamber at the Capitol in Lincoln, he does not rule out the possibility of "going off campus" at some point and convening in another city in the state if that emerges as the safest and most prudent way to complete its 2020 session, the Speaker said in a telephone interview.

"If Lincoln turned into a hot spot, which it is not today," Scheer said, the Legislature could choose a community where the threat of the virus is not as widespread.

No cases of coronavirus in Lincoln have been diagnosed yet through testing, but health officials believe the virus is already present here.

"We don't know what we don't know," Scheer said.

Scheer said he remains in touch with Gov. Pete Ricketts' office about emerging requests that the governor may make to the Legislature to help battle the virus.