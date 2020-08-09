Sara Howard leaving the Legislature a changed woman

"I feel very confident to say that I'm very good at this job. And that's the shame of term limits," she said.

Is the Legislature a good place for women?

"It can be," she said.

But anyone coming here has to recognize it will be their own hard work that makes things happen, that creates whatever degree of satisfaction is generated. Their own steam, nothing else, she said.

It's up to each person, she said, to build a healthy environment, demand the respect she deserves, create the expertise and credibility that she can, and build the relationships needed to be strategically successful.

"If you care about the work, if you care about the institution, it will break your heart sometimes," she said.

Howard went through a health crisis in her first term in which she had a seizure in her office and had to be taken to a hospital. She had another one at home the next night. The only thing the doctors could tell her was that stress, lack of sleep and working too many jobs must have been the cause, and she needed to make some changes.