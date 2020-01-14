Rules for juvenile room confinement in state and county facilities advance

Lights worked in only about three of a dozen rooms girls were confined to, he said.

The law treats juveniles differently for a good reason, Lathrop said. Many have psychiatric needs or have a history of poor treatment or difficulties at home. The idea of sending them to facilities is to rehabilitate them, he said, and get them on the right path to become productive adults.

Putting them into these rooms is traumatizing, Lathrop said. Facilities need to separate them only long enough to allow them to catch their breath, cool off and then return to normal treatment and rehabilitation.

But Sen. John Lowe of Kearney pointed out that the solitary room confinement the senators were talking about at Geneva no longer exists because the girls have moved to Kearney. Only a few girls will return to Geneva in the future, and they will be those who are ready to reenter their own communities.

He said the reason some youths at the Kearney YRTC are being put into confinement is because of assaults on staff.

"I could show pictures of those staff members, too," he said, addressing Pansing Brooks' photos of girls in confinement at Geneva. "One of them has a broken neck. One's face is all beat up.