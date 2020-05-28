You are the owner of this article.
Ron Withem, former senator, university administrator, dies
Ron Withem, former senator, university administrator, dies

Ron Withem

Sen Ron Withem speaks during the legislative session in 1997.

 Journal Star file photo

Ron Withem, former state senator from Papillion and speaker of the Legislature from 1993 to 1996, was saluted Thursday by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter upon word of his death.

Withem was senior associate vice president for university affairs and director of governmental relations at the university where he worked as an administrator for 20 years, retiring in 2017.

"I never had the pleasure of meeting Ron personally, but evidence of his impact on the University of Nebraska and our state is everywhere," Carter said.

Withem's "unique gift for building trusted relationships with our elected leaders will benefit students for generations to come," he said. 

Withem, who was the university's lobbyist at the Legislature, helped negotiate the compromise agreement that moved the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island, clearing the way for development of Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

A former history teacher, he was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Bob Kerrey in 1983.  

Withem served 14 years in the Legislature.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

