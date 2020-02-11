Ricketts would further limit spending growth in 'government schools'

Property tax relief is "my top priority for the Legislature," Ricketts said.

"The only way to achieve long-term property tax relief is to control spending at both the state and local levels while we grow Nebraska's economy," he said.

Ricketts said legislation should adhere to three core principles: "first, no tax increases; second, protect the property tax credit relief fund; third, encourage spending restraint in local governments."

The state's property tax credit relief fund has been nearly doubled during his governorship, he said.

Meanwhile, state budget growth over the past six years has been held to less than 2.4% annually, Ricketts said, while the state has been increasing revenue through economic growth.

"For the property tax plan to work, local governments also have to do their part to control spending," he said.

"K-12 government schools are the biggest spenders," he said.

"On average, they are responsible for roughly 60 percent of Nebraskans' property tax bills. Over the past 10 years, school property taxes have increased by 54 percent."