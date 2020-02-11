Ricketts would further limit spending growth in 'government schools'

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday endorsed the "general framework" of a property tax relief and school aid reform bill now being fashioned by the Legislature's Revenue Committee while arguing specifically for a provision that would limit growth in funding for public schools to the rate of inflation.
In a written statement, the governor repeatedly referred to public schools as "government schools," a term that President Donald Trump used in his State of the Union speech earlier this month in which he criticized "failing government schools."
Annual spending growth for schools under state law is limited to 2.5%, a figure that Ricketts said exceeds the annual inflation rate of 1% to 2% per year over the last decade.
As the governor weighed in with a statement of general support for the legislation (LB974) under construction, the committee scheduled an executive session on Wednesday to consider action on the bill.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, committee chairwoman, wants to move the proposal to the floor of the Legislature for early consideration, fulfilling a goal that's also shared by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
Tagging along will be a proposed new business expansion tax incentives bill (LB720) whose fate has been politically tied to the property tax reduction and school aid reform package.
Property tax relief is "my top priority for the Legislature," Ricketts said.
"The only way to achieve long-term property tax relief is to control spending at both the state and local levels while we grow Nebraska's economy," he said.
Ricketts said legislation should adhere to three core principles: "first, no tax increases; second, protect the property tax credit relief fund; third, encourage spending restraint in local governments."
The state's property tax credit relief fund has been nearly doubled during his governorship, he said.
Meanwhile, state budget growth over the past six years has been held to less than 2.4% annually, Ricketts said, while the state has been increasing revenue through economic growth.
"For the property tax plan to work, local governments also have to do their part to control spending," he said.
"K-12 government schools are the biggest spenders," he said.
"On average, they are responsible for roughly 60 percent of Nebraskans' property tax bills. Over the past 10 years, school property taxes have increased by 54 percent."
Even with a proposed new school spending increase limit tied to the rate of inflation, school boards still would have the option to ask voters to override the annual budget growth limitation, the governor said.
Citizens need to "hold local political subdivisions like K-12 government schools accountable for how they spend taxpayer dollars," Ricketts said.
