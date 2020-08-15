Ricketts vetoes racial discrimination bill

Gov. Pete Ricketts handed out a veto Saturday that can't be subject to an override attempt, since the Legislature is out of session.
Ricketts vetoed a bill (LB1060) that would add to the definition of race in the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act. It says: Race includes, but is not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles; and protective hairstyles includes, but is not limited to hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.
Black women have said that in some workplaces, to be accepted, they are expected to wear their hair more like people with naturally straight hair, Cavanaugh said. But getting their hair to look like that involves heat and chemical straightening that can cause damage and health concerns.
Another woman testified at the bill's hearing that when her son applied for a job in Sarpy County, he was told he did a good interview and had good credentials, but to continue in the job process he would need to cut his dreadlocks.
Ricketts said the new definition of race would apply in all discrimination cases under the act, and covers features based on mutable characteristics that can't be attributed to one racial group. Hairstyles are easily changed, he said, and those included in the bill — locks, braids and twists — are not exclusively worn by one race.
"While I agree with the goal, I object to the form of the bill," he said. "It needs to add protections for employees based upon their immutable hair texture and to also add protections for employers centered on health and safety standards."
Employers would be unable to uniformly apply their grooming policies without fear of violating the fair employment act, he said. And since the changes would apply to state agencies and political subdivisions, it would preclude law enforcement from being able to maintain long standing personal grooming policies.
"I am deeply disappointed by Governor Rickett's decision to veto my priority bill," Cavanaugh said. "... This bill had 15 testifiers in support and none in opposition, no cost to the state, and created important protections for women of color in the workplace. It is unfortunate that the Governor and his office never reached out with any of his concerns."
Ricketts said there is a need to provide protections for African Americans and others so their unchangeable hair textures cannot be used as a reason for workplace bias or discrimination.
He is committed to working with the Legislature early in the 2021 session to achieve that, he said, but in the manner he has put forth.
