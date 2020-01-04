Ricketts targets prison salaries, flood repair

Gov. Pete Ricketts is approaching the 2020 legislative session with familiar priorities in mind.
But this year he'll also ask for targeted increases in the current state budget to hike prison staff salaries and help finance repair of some of the record flood damage that scarred the state during the past year.
Property tax relief and sharp limitation of state spending growth head the governor's legislative to-do list, and that has been an ongoing refrain moving into the sixth year of the Ricketts governorship.
In coming days, he will push for approval of a 50% reduction in state income taxation of military retirement benefits, the governor said. That's an issue the Legislature may deal with shortly after it convenes its 60-day session.
Although Ricketts has been working closely with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, to determine whether he and the committee can reach consensus on a new property tax reduction plan, no agreement has yet been forged with days to go before the 2020 legislative session sets sail Wednesday.
The Revenue Committee is scheduled to meet in executive session on both Monday and Tuesday mornings and the governor said he has a future meeting already on his calendar.
Ricketts said he is determined to make "continued progress on property tax reduction," and an unanticipated increase in state revenue — pegged at about $266 million for the current fiscal biennium — provides "an opportunity to do much more."
This year's legislative property tax relief efforts will play out with a statewide initiative petition drive applying a drum beat of pressure in the background. That proposed constitutional amendment would provide a 35% state income tax credit for local property taxes paid, potentially opening a $1.5 billion hole in the state budget.
Ricketts has opted during recent years to deliver property tax assistance by funneling more money into the state's property tax credit relief fund.
"We've made progress," he suggested during a half-hour interview in the Governor's Office, but now the current increase in state revenue beyond the amount forecast provides "an opportunity to do more."
Ricketts said he will continue to tackle the challenge of workforce development in Nebraska.
That fits into the governor's definition of "an emergent issue" that needs to be addressed, he said, while pointing to a number of initiatives — including scholarships and internships — that he already has embraced.
"I realize we can do more," he said.
Ricketts said he remains focused on recovery from last year's record flooding that caused more than a billion dollars of damage in Nebraska while he also is proactively engaged with other Missouri River Basin governors in efforts to prevent or limit the damage caused by future disasters.
"We need to work on better management of the water in the Missouri Basin," he said. "That's a long-term process," he said, and it could even include some construction alternatives.
"We may need to make levees higher," he said.
Ricketts has been working with the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to map a proposed path forward, and they in turn have reached out to the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota.
In future dealing with the federal government, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it will be helpful to "have good relations with the White House," Ricketts said.
"This is probably the most states-rights White House since Ronald Reagan," the governor said. "They recently brought governors to the White House to talk about deregulation.
"This administration does push power out from D.C."
Once again, the governor described the efforts of Nebraskans to help, and sometimes save, neighbors and strangers caught in the rising floodwaters as "Nebraska's finest hour."
Ricketts appeared reluctant to discuss his possible involvement in 2020 legislative races.
In the past, he has been actively engaged in a number of contests, including promoting Republican challengers to a number of Republican incumbent members of the nonpartisan Legislature who opposed him, particularly on high-profile gubernatorial vetoes.
"I always look for good candidates," Ricketts said. "It will be case by case."
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, the only incumbent candidate the governor specifically named, is already clearly receiving his active support. Ricketts appointed Slama to the District 1 seat in the Legislature one year ago.
