Ricketts targets prison salaries, flood repair

Gov. Pete Ricketts is approaching the 2020 legislative session with familiar priorities in mind.

But this year he'll also ask for targeted increases in the current state budget to hike prison staff salaries and help finance repair of some of the record flood damage that scarred the state during the past year.

Property tax relief and sharp limitation of state spending growth head the governor's legislative to-do list, and that has been an ongoing refrain moving into the sixth year of the Ricketts governorship.

In coming days, he will push for approval of a 50% reduction in state income taxation of military retirement benefits, the governor said. That's an issue the Legislature may deal with shortly after it convenes its 60-day session.

Although Ricketts has been working closely with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, to determine whether he and the committee can reach consensus on a new property tax reduction plan, no agreement has yet been forged with days to go before the 2020 legislative session sets sail Wednesday.

The Revenue Committee is scheduled to meet in executive session on both Monday and Tuesday mornings and the governor said he has a future meeting already on his calendar.