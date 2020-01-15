Ricketts' proposed budget now subject to scrutiny of state senators

But Ricketts wants to see about $500 million in new property tax cuts over the next three years, and to add about $9.1 million to the homestead exemption fund.

Last year, he said, the Property Tax Credit Fund increased by more than 20% to $275 million, he said, and this year there is an opportunity to do more, with the increase in revenue estimated by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

"Controlling spending is that key to sustainable tax relief. There is no other way to get it done," Ricketts said.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said if the proposed $500 million for tax relief is based on future revenue, what if that revenue doesn't come to be?

The state contributed $51 million more to the property tax credit fund during the last session, but nobody talks about how property taxes went up $200 million statewide, he said.

"The proposal is to add another $140 million in property tax relief this year, and if property tax goes up another $200 million like it did last year, how does that solve anything?" he said.

The state continues to work on doing things it can afford to do. "We never make decisions on what is the right thing to do," he said.