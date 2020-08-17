Ricketts hands down vetoes on five more bills

Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed another five bills plus two accompanying appropriations bills Monday, including two prison-related bills and two education-related measures.
Of the six bills that got pocket vetoes, after the Legislature adjourned sine die so that no override was possible, five were introduced by Democrats, including Sens. Steve Lathrop, Tony Vargas, Patty Pansing Brooks and Machaela Cavanaugh.
The two prison-related bills (LB238 and LB1004) were about parole changes and transparency in witnessing executions.
The parole reform bill (LB1004), and its accompanying appropriations bill, introduced by Lathrop, was one that Sen. Andrew La Grone started to filibuster by reading a Dr. Seuss book, "Yertle the Turtle." That filibuster was ended after Lathrop delivered a scathing speech about partisanship and respect for the institution of the unicameral Legislature.
The bill would have allowed offenders to become parole-eligible at least two years before their mandatory discharge date. The law now says an offender is parole-eligible after one-half of the minimum term.
Ricketts said the bill was overly broad and could lead to unintended consequences. His concern was that it would allow inmates with serious felony convictions to become eligible for parole earlier. If any inmate had a sentence of two years or less, they would need at least six to 12 months to complete any required programming that is recommended, he said.
Also, he said, there's no additional funding for the Board of Parole even though the fiscal note says it may be needed to hire more parole officers to supervise increased numbers of parolees.
Lathrop said Monday his bill was a modest proposal to try to provide reform. It was supported by law enforcement and prosecutors because they knew it would make Nebraska safer.
"Furthermore, it was proposed by (Ricketts') chair of the Parole Board, so it is surprising to me that he would veto a bill that prosecutors and law enforcement thought would be a step in the right direction for public safety," Lathrop said.
ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said Ricketts' veto "falls in line with his continued resistance to common sense justice reform, ensuring the state’s problems with mass incarceration, prison overcrowding and criminal justice will persist."
The other Corrections-related bill would have provided transparency in the execution process, allowing witnesses to continuously observe the process from the moment the condemned prisoner enters the execution chamber until the person is declared dead or the execution is halted.
At Carey Dean Moore's execution two years ago, there was a 14-minute period in which witnesses weren't allowed to see what was happening with the condemned prisoner after the lethal injection drugs were administered.
Ricketts said the bill added more burdens to the process of carrying out the death penalty in Nebraska. The bill purports to protect the identity of the person conducting the execution by allowing the person to wear a mask, he said, but that would impede necessary procedures if the person's eyesight is hindered or blocked.
And the person would still be easily identified by gender, race, hair, weight and height. Protecting the execution team is done for their safety and their families' safety, Ricketts said. It would make a mockery of the execution and show a lack of respect for the inmate and the victims' families, Ricketts said.
Pansing Brooks said she is aggravated that numerous times she brought to the attention of Speaker Jim Scheer that the five-day window for bill signing should be observed so as not to allow pocket vetoes. That didn't happen and now Ricketts has vetoed six bills without fear of override, she said.
Next year, she said, she will make anyone running for speaker sign a statement that they will always allow the five-day window for bill signing.
"We've got a lot of people now saying, 'We're not going to put up with this,'" Pansing Brooks said. "People are really hot, for him to have taken six."
Other vetoes were:
* LB515, the Student Discipline Act, introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, that would require a student be allowed to turn in classwork and take exams missed during a suspension, and allow other protections. It would also allow credits earned by an expelled student to be accepted at another school.
Ricketts said the bill would detrimentally affect the learning environment in schools, making it harder for schools to reassign, suspend or expel students who injure others or unlawfully possess drugs or alcohol.
* LB1089, also introduced by Vargas, would require public school students to fill out an application for financial aid for college, called FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It would also allow a parent or guardian to decline to submit such an application, or a principal to authorize a student declining the requirement to fill out the form.
The bill imposes an unnecessary hurdle to high school graduation by mandating students and families complete and submit a complex federal financial aid application, Ricketts said. State mandates related to high school graduation should be related to academic content and rigor. It is an unfunded and burdensome mandate, he said.
* LB607 and its appropriation bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Mark Kolterman on behalf of the Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology and Body Art would update definitions of manicuring and provide a definition of the practice of pedicuring. It would update tattooing laws to align with current industry standards and allow for temporary body art facilities and artists.
Ricketts said his sole objection is that it would impose new occupational licensing requirements on those who perform manicures and pedicures on natural nails. The regulatory burdens do not seem warranted when weighed against the harm the bill intends to prevent.
On Saturday, Ricketts vetoed a bill (LB1060) that would add to the definition of race for a workplace discrimination law. Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's bill added: Race includes, but is not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles; and protective hairstyles includes, but is not limited to hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.
Ricketts said the bill covers features based on mutable characteristics that can't be attributed to one racial group.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
