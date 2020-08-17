Ricketts hands down vetoes on five more bills

Ricketts said the bill added more burdens to the process of carrying out the death penalty in Nebraska. The bill purports to protect the identity of the person conducting the execution by allowing the person to wear a mask, he said, but that would impede necessary procedures if the person's eyesight is hindered or blocked.

And the person would still be easily identified by gender, race, hair, weight and height. Protecting the execution team is done for their safety and their families' safety, Ricketts said. It would make a mockery of the execution and show a lack of respect for the inmate and the victims' families, Ricketts said.

Pansing Brooks said she is aggravated that numerous times she brought to the attention of Speaker Jim Scheer that the five-day window for bill signing should be observed so as not to allow pocket vetoes. That didn't happen and now Ricketts has vetoed six bills without fear of override, she said.

Next year, she said, she will make anyone running for speaker sign a statement that they will always allow the five-day window for bill signing.

"We've got a lot of people now saying, 'We're not going to put up with this,'" Pansing Brooks said. "People are really hot, for him to have taken six."

Other vetoes were: