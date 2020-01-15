Ricketts focuses on flood aid, property tax relief in annual State of the State

"As we work together," he told state senators, "I have three principles I am following: No tax increases, protect the property tax credit relief fund and encourage spending restraint in local governments just like we are doing at the state."

However, it was the state's record 2019 flooding and the response of Nebraskans to that disaster that emotionally dominated the governor's address.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Through it all, Nebraskans showed the world what it truly means to be Nebraska strong," he said.

"When we were faced with the most widespread and costliest natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans responded with heroic grit, determination, resilience and generosity," Ricketts said.

For 318 days, he noted, from Feb. 4 to Dec. 19, Nebraskans had to deal with either a flood warning, watch or advisory in effect somewhere in the state along with record flooding.

"Nebraskans not only rescued stranded neighbors, but they also sandbagged levies, donated hay and supplies, delivered hot meals and raised money for those who had lost everything," he said.

Since the flood, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has helped rebuild the state by reopening and repairing 3,300 miles of state highways along with 27 bridges, Ricketts said.