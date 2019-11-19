Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, a retired Navy captain, announced Tuesday he will be a candidate for the District 3 seat in the Legislature in 2020.
"I will fight to cut property taxes and taxes on military retirement, be a strong voice for my fellow veterans, service members and their families, and protect the unborn," Holdcroft said.
"I have spent my life serving our country. Now, I hope to serve the people of Bellevue and Papillion by bringing our shared values back to the Legislature."
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue represents the district and is seeking re-election to a second term.
Holdcroft is a registered Republican; Blood is a registered Democrat; the Legislature is nonpartisan.