Republicans eye filibuster-proof legislative majority

There also are 269,709 registered nonpartisans, or independents, in the mix and that's a wild card, perhaps especially this year.

The results of legislative races in Nebraska do not historically adhere to party affiliation, reflecting the nonpartisan feature of this state's unique one-house legislature and the independent nature of the voter, especially in local races.

While 18 Democrats sit in the Legislature today, Democrats hold a voter registration edge in only 10 legislative districts, although two others are almost even.

Sens. Lynne Walz of Fremont, Dan Quick of Grand Island and Carol Blood of Bellevue are incumbents who are Democrats seeking reelection in districts that are substantially Republican, but all three rode through the May primary election appearing to be in good shape.

Recent private polling suggests Walz, in particular, remains in strong position leading into the final days.

However, the primary election was five months ago in a year of rapidly moving change. So all three districts bear watching.

Republican gains, if there are any, are considered most likely to come from a trio of urban districts now represented by senators who are Democrats who will be term-limited out of office in January.