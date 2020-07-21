Republican official calls for Chambers' expulsion

"Now I don't know if Senator Slama has heard what they are saying about her and why the governor picked a very young person with no life experiences. I didn't know they had traveled together. How would I know that if white people didn't tell me? They want to play dirty; well, let's get dirt out here on everybody.

"I feel more protective toward my daughter than some white men feel toward theirs. My daughter could not be put in a position where certain salacious things were suggested about her because of some older white man who was supposed to symbolize power and why he's putting her in that position when she has no credentials to justify it. Only one thing. And that's what's being said about Senator Slama. She knows it. You all know it around here because some of you have told me, but I'm not going to out you."

At another point in the afternoon, Chambers was talking about how Andrew Jackson was a slaveholder and treacherous toward "Black men who saved his bacon at the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812." Jackson promised Black men that if they would fight on the side of America they would be free, he said.

"Ha. Ha. Ha," Chambers said. "The lying, sniveling cowardly treacherous rat.