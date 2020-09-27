Republican legislative candidate endorses casino gambling to fund property tax relief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, who is embroiled in a high-profile legislative contest with Sen. Julie Slama of Peru that has divided Republican leaders, said Saturday she supports approval of casino gambling in Nebraska because it will fund property tax relief.

A three-pronged gambling initiative that would allocate 70% of state revenue raised by authorized casino gambling at Nebraska horse racetracks to property tax relief will be on the November general election ballot.

"We cannot achieve real property tax relief by kicking the can down the road," Palmtag said. "That's why I'm taking a bold stand," she said, stepping out front as the first Republican candidate to support the initiative.

"Only Janet Palmtag supports real property tax relief through casino gambling," her new campaign mailer proclaims.

"It is time we take bold action for real tax relief. Let's keep the money in Nebraska!"

Palmtag also launched a new radio ad campaign announcing her position.

The expanded gambling proposal would create 4,600 new jobs in Nebraska, Palmtag said.