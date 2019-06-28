High-profile Republican leaders are choosing sides in a 2020 legislative race in southeast Nebraska that appears to be creating an unusual political divide.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who was appointed to the District 1 seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in January, has said she will seek election to a four-year term next year.
Former Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry have endorsed Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, who announced her candidacy on Friday.
A real estate broker, Palmtag has served as a commissioner on the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission and as a commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Slama is Nebraska's youngest state senator, having been appointed in January by Ricketts at the age of 22 to fill the vacancy opened by former Sen. Dan Watermeier's election to the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
In announcing her candidacy, Palmtag said she would work to strengthen the qualify of life in communities across southeast Nebraska.
"Farmers and ranchers across the district and state are struggling and need help now," she said. "Property tax reform is needed to stabilize and strengthen our farms, downtown businesses and families."
Palmtag is past state president of the Nebraska Realtors Association and was on the list of applicants for the vacancy created by Watermeier's departure.