Renovation to begin on Capitol courtyards

Work will begin Wednesday on restoring an original look planned in 1934 to the Nebraska Capitol courtyards.

Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley sent a letter Thursday outlining the digging and planting that will happen in the four courtyards over the next two months.

The plants, bushes and other landscaping elements will be paid for with $1.4 million raised through statewide fundraising and gifts by the Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators. Campbell’s Nursery of Lincoln will do the work with oversight of the Capitol Commission and consulting landscape architects, Big Muddy Workshop of Omaha.

The courtyards, with fountains already installed, were designed by the state's first trained landscape architect, Ernst Herminghaus of Lincoln.

During the work, Ripley said, workers will need to cover and protect walls and floors from the north ground floor doors south through the north central corridor into the ground floor information desk area.

Completion of the courtyard gardens will coincide with work on courtyard windows under the ongoing HVAC project over the next several years. Installation of plants against the walls can’t begin until repair of ground floor windows in the southeast, northwest and northeast courtyards is completed.