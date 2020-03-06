Redistricting reform bill headed for full debate

Nebraska lawmakers will get the chance to reform how political boundaries are drawn in the state this year before embarking on the redistricting process in 2021.

The Legislature's Executive Board moved Omaha Sen. John McCollister's redistricting reform bill (LB1207) to the floor for full debate on a 5-4 vote. No amendments were proposed.

Voting in favor to move the legislation were McCollister and fellow Omaha Sens. Ernie Chambers and Tony Vargas, Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz and Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward.

Opposing the bill were Speaker Jim Scheer, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, and Sens. John Lowe of Kearney and Dan Hughes of Venango.

McCollister's proposal keeps the Legislature's nine-member Redistricting Committee in place, but would require the chair and vice chair receive the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the committee members.

The committee could also include no more than five members from a single political party, and no more than four from a second party.

Its membership would also need to be equally distributed across Nebraska's three congressional districts.