Redistricting reform ballot proposal appears to be shelved in Nebraska

Although the Legislature is nonpartisan, redistricting every 10 years becomes a sharply partisan process, with a majority of senators who are Republicans shaping congressional districts in a manner that best protects or enhances GOP interests.

Legislative redistricting divides senators largely on a rural-urban basis.

A 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision stated that partisan gerrymandering designed to benefit a political party or its candidates is not an issue to be resolved in the federal courts.

As for legislative redistricting, current population estimates and projections suggest that urban representation in the 49-member Legislature should climb by two senators — from 25 to 27 — as a result of anticipated 2020 census figures. But there are early signs that rural senators will attempt to limit that urban gain to a single seat.

The Lincoln-Omaha-Sarpy County metropolitan complex is expected to contain an estimated 56% of the state's population when redistricting occurs.

The initiative championed by Nebraskans for Independent Redistricting would have required a new citizens commission on redistricting to recommend new maps to the Legislature that create "contiguous districts as nearly equal in population as possible."