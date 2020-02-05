Red flag bill to remove guns from people considered an extreme risk may be debated by Nebraska Legislature

The Judiciary Committee has voted to move a red flag law proposal to the floor of the Legislature for possible debate.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, who introduced the bill last session, said at its 2019 hearing that the bill would save lives by allowing firearms to be removed temporarily with due process from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others before warning signs escalate into violence.

"Oftentimes, warning signs exist that point to an intention to use a firearm to commit violence either to oneself or to others," Morfeld said at the time. "The people most likely to see these red flags are family members, roommates and law enforcement, which is why we have limited the ability to file one of these (orders) to those individuals."

Morfeld said he is considering whether to prioritize the bill, which would give it the best chance to get into the debate queue. Another senator could prioritize the bill or the committee could.

The Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (LB58) would allow a court to intervene in extreme cases where people have demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}