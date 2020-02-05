Red flag bill to remove guns from people considered an extreme risk may be debated by Nebraska Legislature

The Judiciary Committee has voted to move a red flag law proposal to the floor of the Legislature for possible debate.
Sen. Adam Morfeld, who introduced the bill last session, said at its 2019 hearing that the bill would save lives by allowing firearms to be removed temporarily with due process from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others before warning signs escalate into violence.
"Oftentimes, warning signs exist that point to an intention to use a firearm to commit violence either to oneself or to others," Morfeld said at the time. "The people most likely to see these red flags are family members, roommates and law enforcement, which is why we have limited the ability to file one of these (orders) to those individuals."
Morfeld said he is considering whether to prioritize the bill, which would give it the best chance to get into the debate queue. Another senator could prioritize the bill or the committee could.
The Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (LB58) would allow a court to intervene in extreme cases where people have demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence.
An affidavit would be filed with the court by a family member, household member, law enforcement or a school superintendent.
If the court finds that a person poses a significant risk of injuring themselves or others with a firearm, that person could be temporarily prohibited from purchasing and possessing guns and required to turn over their guns while the order is in effect.
Due process is followed, allowing the respondent the right to a timely hearing before the protection order is made permanent. It's in effect for 12 months if not rescinded or renewed.
The committee voted 5-2, with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne not voting, to advance the bill from committee. Voting against advancing the bill were Sens. Julie Slama of Peru and Tom Brandt of Plymouth. Voting in favor were Sens. Morfeld, Ernie Chambers, Wendy DeBoer, Steve Lathrop and Patty Pansing Brooks.
If passed and signed by the governor, it would go into effect Jan. 1.
