Rancor erupts on first day of Legislature's resumed session

The Legislature opened Monday with an admonition from its speaker, Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, to remember to display decorum and courtesy to each other.
"I want to remind people that we will still have different philosophies. We will not agree on everything," Scheer said. "That doesn't necessarily make the other person stupid or ignorant. It must mean they feel differently."
Senators should not take comments personally, he said. They have a lot to get done in the fleeting 17 days they have left.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, in the opening prayer he led, asked for direction to treat each other with dignity and respect, protection from the coronavirus, for teaching about how to love each other.
The good vibes lasted until the afternoon, when they collapsed amid prickly comments by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers against Sen. Julie Slama of Peru because of a mailing against a campaign opponent that many considered race baiting.
It featured separate photos of Chambers and Slama's opposing candidate Janet Palmtag and said Palmtag "sides with Lincoln liberals, atheists and radical extremists." It quotes Palmtag saying: "I've got to agree with Ernie on this," with no indication of what "this" was.
Chambers derided Slama with comments about the appointees' ties to Gov. Pete Ricketts and his campaign manager Jessica Flanagain. He said Slama was being used by the governor, who said the attack on Palmtag was appropriate.
After awhile, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist stood up and said it was difficult to listen to Chambers, a male senator, talk about a female senator in that way, and his assuming Slama had bad character because of a "situation."
"And I just think enough is enough."
Chambers then had comments about Geist and what he considered her naivete about racism, based on a Journal Star interview.
Then Slama stood up to review some of the things Chambers had said. He referred to her as a handmaiden, she said, and he said she was given favors, because favors of a fleshy nature were expected in return.
"Senator Chambers, how dare you talk to a woman like that. How dare you talk to a member of this body like that," she said. "It is sexist and it is disgusting."
But Chambers said Slama threw the first stone with the racist mailer.
"Don't put me in your mess if you don't want me to respond," he said.
Slama has not denounced the flyer. And when a couple of senators said Slama should apologize to Chambers, he said the person she should apologize to was Palmtag.
At least five senators then joined the fray, including Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.
"You've got to give up the 1960s; those days are gone," Groene said to Chambers. "If you want to be in that hallway someday as a great Nebraskan, you've got 16 days to change your attitude and convince the state of Nebraska you're not a racist."
Before it was over, at least five or six senators had joined in.
Other first day happenings:
* Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she counted 23 of the 49 senators not wearing masks in the chamber, although some of those had masks on some of the time. The majority of those unmasked were Republicans, she said.
* Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who had a nasty bout with COVID-19 that kept him in the hospital for several weeks, encouraged senators to wear masks, if not for themselves for their families and friends. "Some of us have had it and breezed through it," he said. "Some of us came close to croaking going through it. ... This is one of those times where I think that we should pay attention to science and don't take those chances." It's a small sacrifice that could save lives, he said.
* About a dozen senators held a Zoom conference over the noon hour to say they would prioritize relief for people in the state that have been hit hard by the economic effects of coronavirus. Bills that could be acted on in these three weeks could help people with child care subsidies, rent and evictions and supplemental nutrition benefits. "Business as usual for the rest of the session is not acceptable to me," Hunt said.
* Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne announced in a news release he would not introduce a ballot initiative to repeal Nebraska's 2008 constitutional ban on affirmative action. The measure could not be placed on the ballot in time for the 2020 general election, he said.
* Wayne also stood up during Monday's session and said: "I am Justin Wayne, not Senator Chambers, so please don't tweet the wrong photo if something should happen to me today."
Senators were able to move 43 priority bills and appropriations bills on Monday, including Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's bill (LB1060) that would include traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles, to the definition of race for the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act.
Senators will take up bills on final reading Tuesday morning.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
