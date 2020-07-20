Rancor erupts on first day of Legislature's resumed session

At least five senators then joined the fray, including Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

"You've got to give up the 1960s; those days are gone," Groene said to Chambers. "If you want to be in that hallway someday as a great Nebraskan, you've got 16 days to change your attitude and convince the state of Nebraska you're not a racist."

Before it was over, at least five or six senators had joined in.

Other first day happenings:

* Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she counted 23 of the 49 senators not wearing masks in the chamber, although some of those had masks on some of the time. The majority of those unmasked were Republicans, she said.

* Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who had a nasty bout with COVID-19 that kept him in the hospital for several weeks, encouraged senators to wear masks, if not for themselves for their families and friends. "Some of us have had it and breezed through it," he said. "Some of us came close to croaking going through it. ... This is one of those times where I think that we should pay attention to science and don't take those chances." It's a small sacrifice that could save lives, he said.