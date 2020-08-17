Racial and social justice groups urge special session of Nebraska Legislature

Any effort to dismantle it requires everyone, and starts with state leaders, they said. Lawmakers must consider the role police have in society, the appropriate power and funding for law enforcement, and the scope of laws police are charged with enforcing.

A special session is necessary to look at state laws and to commit to changes that provide for accountability, transparency and justice in police agencies and other components of public life, they said.

"Protesters have been clear and united in their call condemning police brutality, demanding priority funding for alternative community-based solutions to crime and illuminating the use of excessive force and police practices that have been tolerated for too long in this state," the letter said.

Agreement of two-thirds of senators, or 33, or a call of the governor, would be required to convene a special session. Bills would be introduced in the first three days of such a session, hearings held after that, and then debate and action on any bills.