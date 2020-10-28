 Skip to main content
Protesters disrupt news conference over proposed legislation targeting riots
Protesters disrupt news conference over proposed legislation targeting riots

Capitol press conference, 10.28

Sen. Tom Brewer exchanges words with Maghie Miller-Jenkins, a protester who showed up Wednesday afternoon to voice opposition to legislation proposed in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Omaha and Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

If the response at a news conference Wednesday is any indication, there's going to be some resistance to the Law Enforcement Protection Act. 

The legislative bill hasn't been written or introduced, and those proposing it aren't sure who's going to sponsor it. But the proposal, aimed at violent protesters, drew opposition from a small group of people who had questions about what would be included and whether it was written to quell protests, especially Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Andrew La Grone of Gretna organized the news conference and were accompanied by at least eight other conservative senators and Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd District. 

The bill would create new crimes and punishments, and take away state benefits and jobs from a person convicted of participating in a violent or disorderly assembly. 

Lincoln mauled: One night of crime, more than $10 million in damage

Maghie Miller-Jenkins told the senators she had been harassed by both Omaha and Lincoln police, and peaceful protesters have been injured by police, yet officers can't be prosecuted because they have qualified immunity. In 70% of protests this summer, she said, there were no violent moments except for when police became violent.

There is room inside the proposed law, she said, to punish peaceful protesters, no matter what the senators said about it being for violent protests. 

"Why aren't we having a meeting about something being done about that?" she said. 

When Miller-Jenkins said she saw no person of color among the politicians, it drew a heated response from Brewer, a Native who grew up on an Indian reservation.

The exchange then dissolved into a brief shouting match. 

"You can protest, we don't have a problem with that," Brewer said. "The problem is when you want to become violent." 

Brewer said the events that happened in May during Black Lives Matter protests are part of the reason the bill is necessary. 

"The law enforcement community's approached us, and they feel abandoned," he said. 

Capitol press conference, 10.28

Kristina Marshall (left) and Kitra Monnier of Lincoln hold up signs as Sen. Tom Brewer speaks during a news conference on Wednesday.

His brother, Brewer said, is a county sheriff and his children were part of the National Guard response to protests this summer. 

As outlined, the bill would make it a Class IIIA felony when six or more people assemble and cause serious property damage or bodily injury to another person.

It would be a Class IIIA felony to obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly, or to prevent movement of an ambulance, fire crew or other emergency responders charged with preservation of life.

Such felonies carry a possible punishment of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff

Striking a law enforcement officer, including with a projectile or bottle, during a violent or disorderly assembly would carry a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment.

It would be a crime to conspire to organize — including funding — a violent assembly resulting in property damage or bodily injury.

The bill, as considered, would also include these elements:

* A person, if convicted, would not be eligible for employment by or contracts with the state or a political subdivision.

* A separate budget hearing and separate vote would be required of any city or county that would seek to reduce appropriations for a local law enforcement agency by 10%.

* It would prohibit the abolition of a city or county law enforcement agency other than in a merger/interlocal agreement that still provides for law enforcement services.

Capitol press conference, 10.28

Rep. Don Bacon speaks in support of a proposal by state senators to further penalize violence during protests.

Bacon said he and the senators defend the right to peaceful protest. But looting, damaging businesses and injuring people are not First Amendment rights. 

"It's just too often that they're not being held accountable right now," Bacon said. 

Violent and peaceful protests in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

