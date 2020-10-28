Protesters disrupt news conference over proposed legislation targeting riots

"Why aren't we having a meeting about something being done about that?" she said.

When Miller-Jenkins said she saw no person of color among the politicians, it drew a heated response from Brewer, a Native who grew up on an Indian reservation.

The exchange then dissolved into a brief shouting match.

"You can protest, we don't have a problem with that," Brewer said. "The problem is when you want to become violent."

Brewer said the events that happened in May during Black Lives Matter protests are part of the reason the bill is necessary.

"The law enforcement community's approached us, and they feel abandoned," he said.

His brother, Brewer said, is a county sheriff and his children were part of the National Guard response to protests this summer.

As outlined, the bill would make it a Class IIIA felony when six or more people assemble and cause serious property damage or bodily injury to another person.

It would be a Class IIIA felony to obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly, or to prevent movement of an ambulance, fire crew or other emergency responders charged with preservation of life.