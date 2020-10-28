Protesters disrupt news conference over proposed legislation targeting riots

If the response at a news conference Wednesday is any indication, there's going to be some resistance to the Law Enforcement Protection Act.
The legislative bill hasn't been written or introduced, and those proposing it aren't sure who's going to sponsor it. But the proposal, aimed at violent protesters, drew opposition from a small group of people who had questions about what would be included and whether it was written to quell protests, especially Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Andrew La Grone of Gretna organized the news conference and were accompanied by at least eight other conservative senators and Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd District.
The bill would create new crimes and punishments, and take away state benefits and jobs from a person convicted of participating in a violent or disorderly assembly.
Maghie Miller-Jenkins told the senators she had been harassed by both Omaha and Lincoln police, and peaceful protesters have been injured by police, yet officers can't be prosecuted because they have qualified immunity. In 70% of protests this summer, she said, there were no violent moments except for when police became violent.
There is room inside the proposed law, she said, to punish peaceful protesters, no matter what the senators said about it being for violent protests.
"Why aren't we having a meeting about something being done about that?" she said.
When Miller-Jenkins said she saw no person of color among the politicians, it drew a heated response from Brewer, a Native who grew up on an Indian reservation.
The exchange then dissolved into a brief shouting match.
"You can protest, we don't have a problem with that," Brewer said. "The problem is when you want to become violent."
Brewer said the events that happened in May during Black Lives Matter protests are part of the reason the bill is necessary.
"The law enforcement community's approached us, and they feel abandoned," he said.
Support Local Journalism
His brother, Brewer said, is a county sheriff and his children were part of the National Guard response to protests this summer.
As outlined, the bill would make it a Class IIIA felony when six or more people assemble and cause serious property damage or bodily injury to another person.
It would be a Class IIIA felony to obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly, or to prevent movement of an ambulance, fire crew or other emergency responders charged with preservation of life.
Such felonies carry a possible punishment of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff
Striking a law enforcement officer, including with a projectile or bottle, during a violent or disorderly assembly would carry a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment.
It would be a crime to conspire to organize — including funding — a violent assembly resulting in property damage or bodily injury.
The bill, as considered, would also include these elements:
* A person, if convicted, would not be eligible for employment by or contracts with the state or a political subdivision.
* A separate budget hearing and separate vote would be required of any city or county that would seek to reduce appropriations for a local law enforcement agency by 10%.
* It would prohibit the abolition of a city or county law enforcement agency other than in a merger/interlocal agreement that still provides for law enforcement services.
Bacon said he and the senators defend the right to peaceful protest. But looting, damaging businesses and injuring people are not First Amendment rights.
"It's just too often that they're not being held accountable right now," Bacon said.
Violent and peaceful protests in Lincoln
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building protest
County-City Building
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Leo Celis Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Watch Now: LSO video of curfew arrests May 31
Watch Now: Curfew arrests on May 31
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!