Protections for student journalists gets first-round OK

In a landmark decision a little more than a half-century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court said students and teachers do not give up their First Amendment rights when they cross the schoolhouse gates.

But, according to a 2019 survey of members of the Nebraska High School Press Association, nearly eight in 10 student journalists said their school had censored their work.

A bill (LB206) by Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld to broaden protections for students who use freedom of speech and the press in a school setting won first-round approval in the Legislature on Tuesday.

“It is important to teach the incredible power of the First Amendment and its consequences at an early age so that we have bright leaders and engaged journalists,” Morfeld said.

Morfeld’s bill, which was introduced last year and taken up in floor debate on Day 5 of the 60-day session, makes school-sponsored newspapers or yearbooks public forums, meaning the K-12 or college students who write for those outlets would have the same First Amendment protections as other citizens.