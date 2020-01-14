Protections for student journalists gets first-round OK

In a landmark decision a little more than a half-century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court said students and teachers do not give up their First Amendment rights when they cross the schoolhouse gates.
But, according to a 2019 survey of members of the Nebraska High School Press Association, nearly eight in 10 student journalists said their school had censored their work.
A bill (LB206) by Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld to broaden protections for students who use freedom of speech and the press in a school setting won first-round approval in the Legislature on Tuesday.
“It is important to teach the incredible power of the First Amendment and its consequences at an early age so that we have bright leaders and engaged journalists,” Morfeld said.
Morfeld’s bill, which was introduced last year and taken up in floor debate on Day 5 of the 60-day session, makes school-sponsored newspapers or yearbooks public forums, meaning the K-12 or college students who write for those outlets would have the same First Amendment protections as other citizens.
It also protects the professors or teachers who work with student journalists from being punished by administrators or school boards for helping protect students' First Amendment rights and makes it clear statements made in student publications do not reflect the school’s position.
An amendment by the Judiciary Committee, also adopted Tuesday, removed private secondary and post-secondary institutions from the bill. Morfeld said the bill requires students to follow ethical journalism standards and also has limits to what kind of speech it protects.
“It is important to note this is not a blank check — there are restrictions,” Morfeld said.
Teachers advising student newspapers or yearbooks will still maintain oversight of the work, while libelous or slanderous content, stories that breach student privacy, violate federal or state law or incite unlawful acts would not be protected.
You have free articles remaining.
While the bill ultimately advanced on a 27-5 vote, a handful of senators voiced skepticism about giving students too much freedom to express themselves under the school’s banner.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said schools could be put into legal jeopardy if students were given “carte blanche to say literally anything about anything,” while Education Committee Chair Mike Groene of North Platte said school board members and administrators should be able to maintain control over what topics were suitable for a school-sponsored publication.
Any controversial articles or editorials printed in a high school newspaper could “haunt these young people for years,” Groene said.
“We train the mind and thought process in public schools; we don’t set it completely free,” he added. “This could do more to damage a young person.”
Schools have never been held liable for the statements of students, Morfeld said, citing national press law experts he consulted in drafting the bill.
Through the availability of technology and easy access to social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, Morfeld said young Nebraskans already have free range to publish their thoughts, however inflammatory, to an audience larger than their school-sponsored platform.
Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard said he was concerned Morfeld’s bill would leave administrators with no recourse against newspaper advisers or journalism instructors who repeatedly allowed controversial content “not within the appropriate character of that paper or that school” to be published.
“I’m not sure what other employee of that school district would have similar immunity,” he said.
And Sens. Mike Moser of Columbus and Steve Erdman of Bayard said they didn’t think the bill was necessary. Moser said student journalists should “figure out how the politics works in their high school” if they wanted to write something that could be spiked by an administrator, while Erdman called Morfeld’s bill “a solution in search of a problem.”
Morfeld said he would work with the bill’s opponents to clear up concerns, but added he believed the issue was one worth the Legislature’s attention.
“It’s about protecting young people’s fundamental First Amendment right in a government environment,” he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS