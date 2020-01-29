Proposed cigarette tax hike remains bottled up in committee

A proposed cigarette and tobacco products tax hike that would have raised an estimated $90 million a year, providing funding largely devoted to health care needs, including Medicaid expansion, remained stuck in the Legislature's Revenue Committee on Wednesday on a 4-4 vote.

The bill (LB710), introduced last year by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would increase the cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack and impose tax hikes on other tobacco products.

The tax on cigarettes would rise from 64 cents a pack to $2.14.

Funding for health care needs would have been directed at smoking cessation, as well as a number of health education activities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bill would have directed $23 million a year to funding Medicaid expansion.

Unless a member of the committee changes his or her position, it will remain bottled up in the committee and die with adjournment of the 2020 legislative session. Wednesday's tie vote occurred on a motion to advance the bill to the floor of the Legislature for debate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.