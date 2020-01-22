Proposal to expand Legislature hints at redistricting fight

If a majority of Nebraskans voted to expand the potential number of lawmakers in the Legislature from 49 to 55 later this year, actually doing so would require senators to pass a new bill before that could take place.
Speaker Jim Scheer’s proposed amendment to the state constitution (LR279CA) would only give future Legislatures the option to add more senators, he said, not automatically increase the size of the unicameral body.
The Norfolk senator, who brought the proposal at the urging of a constituent, said he believes it’s time to grow the Legislature in order to provide better representation for all Nebraskans.
“At what point does it become too many constituents for one senator?” Scheer asked the Legislature’s Executive Board. “I just think we have an obligation to the population of Nebraska to provide fair and accurate representation to everyone.”
Scheer said allowing the Legislature to add senators could help rebalance the growing disparity between urban districts with 39,000 constituents and rural districts with just 27,000 constituents.
It could also shrink legislative districts, making those elected leaders able to travel their districts with greater ease, he said.
“This isn’t an answer to redistricting,” Scheer said. “To me, this is an answer to more population in Nebraska and better representation for the residents of Nebraska.”
But how any new districts would be configured into Nebraska’s existing legislative map and what the process would be for drawing those political boundaries fairly hinted at the fight to come over redistricting.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the civil rights organization did not have any specific objections to the proposal, but opposed the constitutional amendment because it did not include guidance for drawing future legislative districts fairly.
“We think it would be misguided because this proposal alone wouldn’t increase transparency, wouldn’t remove partisanship and wouldn’t protect minority rights,” said Conrad, a former state senator who served on the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee in 2011.
Without adding senators to the Legislature, Sen. John Stinner of Gering told Conrad that Nebraskans living in the western half of the state — he drew the line at Gothenburg and pointed out just six of 49 senators represent that geographic area — would lose representation in their state government.
Right now, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon represents a district requiring him to cross 300 miles of the Sandhills, Stinner pointed out, while Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango can drive 100 miles end-to-end in his southwest Nebraska district.
“That would be why I think it’s favorable to go up in terms of numbers,” Stinner said.
Under current population projections, Omaha would gain two senators and Lincoln one senator in the 2021 redistricting process, Stinner said, meaning greater Nebraska would lose representation.
Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz said it wasn’t a done deal that rural Nebraska would lose senators in the next redistricting if the body remains at 49, however. That would be up to the Redistricting Committee to decide how to allocate representation, she said.
Civic Nebraska Voting Rights Director John Cartier, who testified in a neutral capacity, said expanding the Legislature would invite scrutiny over how the state draws its political maps, which would require added transparency among lawmakers.
“Redistricting and gerrymandering are at the top of mind for millions of voters throughout the country,” Cartier said. “If you do choose to expand the Legislature … please use this opportunity to be transparent about your process, to invite public feedback from the codified good redistricting practices.”
Scheer said while he agreed with Conrad and Cartier’s positions that redistricting needs to be transparent and fair, holding his proposed constitutional amendment “hostage” until that process is determined “doesn’t seem very reasonable.”
“This is only available if it’s passed,” he said. “Coming up with a sound way to redistrict is still the Legislature’s duty.”
The Executive Board did not take any action on the proposal Wednesday.
Among bills introduced Wednesday:
DRINKING FOUNTAINS: New or remodeled schools would be required to have one drinking fountain per 100 students, and at least one fountain per floor, under a bill (LB1116) from Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld.
CHANGE SENTENCING AGE: A bill (LB1117) from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from facing the death penalty or being sentenced to life in prison. The age someone can face either of those sentences is currently 18.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS: Special elections could not be scheduled in March (LB1119) or September (LB1120) during even-numbered years, under bills from Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna. State law currently prevents special elections from being held in April, May, June, October, November and December, unless they coincide with a statewide primary or general election.
RULES FOR HEMP: Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings introduced a bill (LB1152) setting the acceptable level of THC in hemp to federal standards. It would also require the Department of Agriculture to create standards for the approval and denial of licenses for cultivators, handlers and sellers.
COUNTING PRISONERS FOR REDISTRICTING: Nebraska residents serving prison sentences would be counted as a resident of the county or city they resided in before their imprisonment for the purposes of redistricting, under a bill (LB1157) by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas.
