Proposal to expand Legislature hints at redistricting fight

If a majority of Nebraskans voted to expand the potential number of lawmakers in the Legislature from 49 to 55 later this year, actually doing so would require senators to pass a new bill before that could take place.

Speaker Jim Scheer’s proposed amendment to the state constitution (LR279CA) would only give future Legislatures the option to add more senators, he said, not automatically increase the size of the unicameral body.

The Norfolk senator, who brought the proposal at the urging of a constituent, said he believes it’s time to grow the Legislature in order to provide better representation for all Nebraskans.

“At what point does it become too many constituents for one senator?” Scheer asked the Legislature’s Executive Board. “I just think we have an obligation to the population of Nebraska to provide fair and accurate representation to everyone.”

Scheer said allowing the Legislature to add senators could help rebalance the growing disparity between urban districts with 39,000 constituents and rural districts with just 27,000 constituents.

It could also shrink legislative districts, making those elected leaders able to travel their districts with greater ease, he said.