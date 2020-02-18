Property tax, school funding debate begins Wednesday

The Legislature will launch debate Wednesday on the high-profile property tax relief and school funding reform package agreed to after months of study and negotiation in the Revenue Committee.

That tax debate relatively early in the 60-day legislative session fulfills a goal shared by Revenue Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who sets the legislative agenda.

But Scheer on Tuesday was denied the authority to determine the order of amendments that will be considered to the bill (LB974) when the Legislature's executive board fell short of the two-thirds majority required to allow the Speaker to shape the debate.

Voting no on a 5-4 count were Sens. Ernie Chambers, Tony Vargas and John McCollister, all of Omaha, and Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln.

McCollister is one of two members of the Revenue Committee who opposed advancement of the committee's tax proposal. Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue also voted no.

Linehan has described the new proposal as a plan to reduce local property taxes through a phased reduction in tax valuation while increasing state aid to schools.

"It provides tax relief without hurting our schools," she said Tuesday during an interview in her Capitol office.