Property tax relief plan headed for debate by full Legislature

McCollister said he believes the bill has improved over its original iteration, but said "it's not quite there yet."

Other senators voiced frustrations over how the success of bills such as the property tax proposal were tied to the success of other measures.

"In this room, everyone thinks property taxes is the only thing that needs to happen," said Sen. Mark Kolterman, "I don't agree with that."

The Seward lawmaker, who sponsored the Revenue Committee's other major proposal (LB720), to provide tax incentives for businesses, said senators can't work to defeat one bill on the floor and then turn around and expect support on their own measure.

"We have to start putting some courtesy back into the floor of this Legislature," Kolterman said.

Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom said there should be more "give and take" between senators to build broader consensus around bills.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said while lawmakers may get attached to their bills, they need to remember opponents are not acting on grudges. Rather, he said, they just may not like the bill and should communicate that.