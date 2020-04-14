Property tax relief petition drive abandoned

The petition drive to place a 35% property tax reduction proposal on the November general election ballot was abandoned Tuesday, essentially closing the door on the possibility of moving toward major property tax relief this year.
Supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment announced an end to their petition drive, citing the difficulty and danger of trying to obtain signatures with the outbreak of the coronavirus.
"With public gatherings and even personal contact limited, there is no reasonable expectation that we can finish the task without needless risk to the health and safety of our circulation network and to Nebraskans in general," the group TRUE Nebraskans announced on its website.
The organization needed to acquire more than 120,000 valid signatures from registered voters by July 2 to gain a slot on the November ballot.
That had always seemed to be a major, if not insurmountable, obstacle for a petition drive that did not rely on costly professional assistance and management, but supporters had argued that they could overcome those odds.
With the collapse of the petition drive, property tax relief remains in the hands of the Legislature, but it has been forced into an indefinite recess by the pandemic, and when senators return to Lincoln they will confront the prospect of sharply declining revenues that would appear to rule out any substantial local property tax relief.
"We've got to figure out some way to achieve significant property tax relief," Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said as the petition drive dissolved.
"But the coronavirus has shut down the economy," he said, "and we're going to have a difficult time when it opens up again."
Substantial property tax relief is difficult to achieve in the Legislature, Erdman said, when it takes at least 33 votes to override a filibuster waged by opponents.
"Finding 33 votes is nearly impossible," he said.
The proposed constitutional amendment would have provided a state income tax credit equal to 35% of local property taxes paid.
And that, in turn, would have triggered either state government budget cuts or sharp increases in state sales or income taxes, or both.
Last year, Erdman introduced a proposal (LR3CA) that would have allowed Nebraskans to vote on the proposed 35% property tax reduction option which, he said, would have provided $1.3 billion in property tax relief.
Erdman's proposed constitutional amendment never gained traction in the Legislature.
