Property tax relief petition drive abandoned

The petition drive to place a 35% property tax reduction proposal on the November general election ballot was abandoned Tuesday, essentially closing the door on the possibility of moving toward major property tax relief this year.

Supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment announced an end to their petition drive, citing the difficulty and danger of trying to obtain signatures with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"With public gatherings and even personal contact limited, there is no reasonable expectation that we can finish the task without needless risk to the health and safety of our circulation network and to Nebraskans in general," the group TRUE Nebraskans announced on its website.

The organization needed to acquire more than 120,000 valid signatures from registered voters by July 2 to gain a slot on the November ballot.

That had always seemed to be a major, if not insurmountable, obstacle for a petition drive that did not rely on costly professional assistance and management, but supporters had argued that they could overcome those odds.