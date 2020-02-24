Property tax negotiations continue; debate won't resume just yet

Negotiations are continuing in an effort to find agreement clearing the way for the Revenue Committee's property tax reduction and school funding reform package to move forward in the Legislature, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Monday.

After weekend talks with school representatives who are concerned about the proposal as well as some senators, Linehan said she plans to continue to visit with all the players in this year's property tax debate, including Gov. Pete Ricketts or his representatives.

The bill (LB974) sits at the first stage of floor consideration and it might stay there for awhile.

Timeout halts property tax, school aid debate The bill's sponsor said she has the votes required to continue debate on the bill, "but we need a break" that will allow time to attempt to fashion an agreement with school officials concerned about the impact of major reform package.

Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, said she is not sure she will be ready to try to move it along this week. The Legislature adjourns Thursday for a four-day weekend.

"Whenever they're ready," Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk said.

Scheer said he would like to proceed with that bill and the new business development tax incentives proposal (LB720) as quickly as possible.

"They will continue to receive priority consideration," the speaker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"My preference would be that we could move the tax bill by now, but that is not the reality."