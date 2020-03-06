Property tax bill several votes short; negotiations resume

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan acknowledged Friday that she is three or four votes short of the number that will be required to resume legislative debate on major property tax reduction as negotiations with big-city schools continue.
"We have 29 or 30 solid votes and 19 or 20 (senators) who are saying 'hell, no,' the chairwoman of the Revenue Committee said during an interview with two reporters as the Legislature wrapped up work for the week and adjourned until Monday.
Linehan, who is leading the effort to enact a property tax relief and school funding reform package (LB974) designed to deliver $520 million in additional property tax relief, said she might have an amendment to offer "hopefully on Tuesday morning" to try to unlock the current legislative logjam.
The bill is stuck at first-stage floor consideration and will not return to the legislative agenda until Linehan can show Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk that she has accumulated the 33 votes that would be required to bust through a filibuster mounted by its opponents.
"There's got to be a compromise" agreement reached with big-city schools in order to produce that number, Linehan said.
"They said they'll get back to us," she said.
After what she described as "a productive meeting" with members of the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, Linehan said she believes there are "things we can probably do and things we can maybe do" to allay the concerns of larger school districts in the state.
But, she emphasized, she does not consider another increase in the state's property tax credit relief fund to be an acceptable fallback position.
"We'll keep working," Linehan said.
"You've got to be willing to negotiate if you want in the room," she said.
While current negotiations are ongoing with some of the larger school districts, opponents of the bill have also pointed to concerns expressed by smaller school districts in the state.
If the Legislature does not approve substantial additional property tax relief before it adjourns in late April, Linehan said, its failure to act will ignite the ongoing initiative petition drive to enact a constitutional amendment that would deliver more than $1 billion of immediate property tax relief.
That proposal would provide local property tax reduction through state income tax refunds or credits equal to 35% of local property taxes paid and, in turn, tear a massive hole in the state budget, threatening funding for state programs and services and/or triggering higher state taxes.
The proposed constitutional amendment would appear on the 2020 general election ballot if the petition drive is successful.
Linehan's estimate that she has 29 or 30 solid votes from state senators to proceed with the committee's plan suggested a higher hurdle ahead than her earlier estimate that she might have 30½ votes, although she always described that figure as fluid.
Nebraskans "need to call their senators and tell them they need property tax relief," she said.
Linehan said she believes a proposed new business incentives tax credit plan (LB720) and a legislative funding commitment to help support a blockbuster new project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (LB1084) may be in jeopardy if the Legislature does not act on increased property tax reduction this session.
Amendments to strengthen the business incentives plan, which is parked at second-stage floor consideration, and the bill that would commit $300 million in state support to the proposed $2.6 billion Medical Center project remain in the Revenue Committee awaiting the fate of the property tax reduction package.
