Property tax bill several votes short; negotiations resume

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan acknowledged Friday that she is three or four votes short of the number that will be required to resume legislative debate on major property tax reduction as negotiations with big-city schools continue.

"We have 29 or 30 solid votes and 19 or 20 (senators) who are saying 'hell, no,' the chairwoman of the Revenue Committee said during an interview with two reporters as the Legislature wrapped up work for the week and adjourned until Monday.

Linehan, who is leading the effort to enact a property tax relief and school funding reform package (LB974) designed to deliver $520 million in additional property tax relief, said she might have an amendment to offer "hopefully on Tuesday morning" to try to unlock the current legislative logjam.

The bill is stuck at first-stage floor consideration and will not return to the legislative agenda until Linehan can show Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk that she has accumulated the 33 votes that would be required to bust through a filibuster mounted by its opponents.

"There's got to be a compromise" agreement reached with big-city schools in order to produce that number, Linehan said.

"They said they'll get back to us," she said.