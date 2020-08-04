Prison reform parole bill is filibustered, advanced amid acrimony

Lathrop's bill, supported by the state's county attorneys and the Omaha Police Officers Association, would allow offenders to become parole-eligible at least two years before their mandatory discharge date. The law now says an offender is parole-eligible after one-half of the minimum term. This bill would add parole eligibility two years before mandatory discharge, whichever is earlier.

Someone with a flat sentence of, say three years, would not qualify for what the bill offers. A person must have an indeterminate sentence of a lesser number of years to a greater number of years. For example, a 14- to 16-year sentence would make a person eligible for parole within two years of a mandatory discharge date, in this case in six years.

It is expected to give prisoners incentives to get their programming completed so they can qualify for parole, Lathrop said. People who are paroled, rather than released on their mandatory release date, have a better chance of successfully transitioning into society, he said.

The bill as amended would also allow an 18-year-old inmate to make health care decisions without the consent of his or her parent or guardian.

The bill is not retroactive to anyone already sentenced. It would take effect, if passed and signed by the governor, in mid-November.