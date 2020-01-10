Prairie Hill students urge lawmakers to take action on climate change

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, whose bill (LB283) calling for the University of Nebraska to develop an evidence-based, data-driven strategic plan for the state to mitigate the impacts of climate change remains stuck in the Legislature's Executive Board, said the time to act on behalf of Nebraskans is now.

Critics of the plan have asked Pansing Brooks what Nebraskans might think of the plan, she said.

"I know what the people of Nebraska are going to think as they watch the floods and the fires in Australia," Pansing Brooks said. "They are going to think 'Thank god they finally acted.'"

And Sen. Ernie Chambers, the oldest member of the Legislature, said senators should listen to the youth on issues involving the future.

"They have the wisdom to understand at this young age that it's one thing to give fine arguments, but sometimes action is needed," Chambers said. "Today, the only action that can be given is what they're doing here, and they are willing to do it."

Tela Hamric, a sixth-grader at Prairie Hill, said the class was excited to have their resolution introduced in the Legislature, but added "there is so much work to be done."