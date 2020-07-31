Police standards bill draws as many opponents as supporters

"That was my gift for peacefully demonstrating that black lives matter," she said.

While she is a supporter of the bill, she said it was a "slap in the face" to those who were arrested, and not enough.

"I believe that this is the tip of the iceberg and I believe that you, as our elected officials, can do and should do more for us to protect us as your citizens, to allow us to have our right to freedom of speech and for that right to not be taken away by the brutality and the aggression shown by sworn officers who made an oath to protect us as citizens."

Bianca Swift, a university student and a member of the recently created policy committee of Lincoln's Malone Center, said she agreed that while the bill is not enough, it is most certainly a step in the right direction.

Every good system needs checks and balances, Swift said. The state's police forces must answer to someone other than themselves. At a two-hour police-accountability meeting recently at the Malone Center, she said, "the injustices that so many community members face made my skin crawl.

"It becomes interesting to me, then, how there does not seem to be a large record of discrimination or harm done within the (Lincoln Police Department) when it's so evident at those meetings."