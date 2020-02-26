Plan would lower Nebraska sales tax rate, eliminate exemptions on services

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion on Wednesday urged the Legislature's Revenue Committee to consider a tax policy trade-off that would eliminate Nebraska's dozens of sales tax exemptions on services in exchange for a lower sales tax rate.
That would update the tax code to reflect the movement toward a more service-oriented economy, he said, and place Nebraska in a more favorable position in terms of promoting economic development with a lower competitive sales tax rate.
Briese's proposal would have the immediate impact of lowering the state's share of the sales tax rate from 5.5% to 4%.
The bill (LB946) prompted an avalanche of opposition from representatives of services and businesses that would be added to the sales tax rolls, arguments countered by support from policy think tanks attracted to a modernized tax base and a lower sales tax rate.
The committee adjourned without taking action on the bill.
Briese's bill would render all services subject to the state sales tax effective in October 2021.
That delayed implementation date would allow the 2020 Legislature to reestablish any exemptions that senators consider to be justified or necessary, he said.
Two-thirds of sales in the modern economy are in the services sector, Briese said.
Representatives of Open Sky Policy Institute and the Platte Institute supported the bill.
The proposal would lower Nebraska's sales tax rate from 29th-highest among the states to 40th-highest, Nicole Fox, the Platte Institute's director of government relations, told the committee.
In its sales tax summary last year, the Platte Institute noted dozens of services taxed in a surrounding state, but not in Nebraska, including landscaping services, fishing and hunting guide services, home repairs and remodeling, laundry and dry cleaning and hair cuts.
It's "a perfect example" of how you can lower tax rates by broadening the base, Fox said.
A long list of opponents, including the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, business organizations, hospitals, bankers, real estate agents and attorneys, consolidated their testimony, arguing that the bill would damage business, commerce and economic activity in the state.
