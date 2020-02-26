Plan would lower Nebraska sales tax rate, eliminate exemptions on services

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion on Wednesday urged the Legislature's Revenue Committee to consider a tax policy trade-off that would eliminate Nebraska's dozens of sales tax exemptions on services in exchange for a lower sales tax rate.

That would update the tax code to reflect the movement toward a more service-oriented economy, he said, and place Nebraska in a more favorable position in terms of promoting economic development with a lower competitive sales tax rate.

Briese's proposal would have the immediate impact of lowering the state's share of the sales tax rate from 5.5% to 4%.

The bill (LB946) prompted an avalanche of opposition from representatives of services and businesses that would be added to the sales tax rolls, arguments countered by support from policy think tanks attracted to a modernized tax base and a lower sales tax rate.

The committee adjourned without taking action on the bill.

Briese's bill would render all services subject to the state sales tax effective in October 2021.

That delayed implementation date would allow the 2020 Legislature to reestablish any exemptions that senators consider to be justified or necessary, he said.

