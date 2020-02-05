Plan to give Legislature authority to expand to 55 senators stalls

The Legislature on Wednesday concluded the initial three hours of debate on a proposed ballot question allowing Nebraskans to consider expanding the unicameral body to 55 senators.
The proposed constitutional amendment (LR279CA) from Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, if approved by voters, would allow future Legislatures to add more legislative districts to reduce the number of constituents each senator represents.
Opponents to the measure, mostly registered Democrats in the nonpartisan Legislature from urban areas of the state, managed to prevent the proposal from coming to a first-round vote.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who bogged down the debate in a series of motions Tuesday and Wednesday, said the Republican backers of Scheer's proposal representing largely rural areas of Nebraska were mistaken in where they believed any new districts would be drawn.
The new districts would be squeezed into the more populous urban areas of the state, Chambers said, and not to reduce the geographic size of some of the immense rural districts.
"We're not talking about the trees, we're not talking about the bridges, we're not talking about the silos; we're talking about human beings," he said.
Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz later said while she understands the constitutional amendment would not substitute for a redistricting plan, she believes the two have a connection.
Bolz argued the Legislature should consider the various redistricting reform bills stuck in the Executive Board.
Near the end of debate, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion thanked Scheer for his leadership on the issue and said the proposal was recognition of how Nebraska has changed over time.
Scheer said he'll work over the weekend to try and secure 33 votes needed to break a filibuster.
