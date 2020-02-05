Plan to give Legislature authority to expand to 55 senators stalls

The Legislature on Wednesday concluded the initial three hours of debate on a proposed ballot question allowing Nebraskans to consider expanding the unicameral body to 55 senators.

The proposed constitutional amendment (LR279CA) from Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk, if approved by voters, would allow future Legislatures to add more legislative districts to reduce the number of constituents each senator represents.

Opponents to the measure, mostly registered Democrats in the nonpartisan Legislature from urban areas of the state, managed to prevent the proposal from coming to a first-round vote.

Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who bogged down the debate in a series of motions Tuesday and Wednesday, said the Republican backers of Scheer's proposal representing largely rural areas of Nebraska were mistaken in where they believed any new districts would be drawn.

The new districts would be squeezed into the more populous urban areas of the state, Chambers said, and not to reduce the geographic size of some of the immense rural districts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're not talking about the trees, we're not talking about the bridges, we're not talking about the silos; we're talking about human beings," he said.