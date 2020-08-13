People celebrate tenure of Sen. Ernie Chambers on Capitol steps

"And throughout my life, as I got older, I understood that for various reasons people were afraid to do what they said they believed," he said.

It wasn't necessarily that they were evil or hypocritical but they had so much to lose if they did what they believed, he told the group. Or they just didn't have the strength to do it.

Former Sen. David Landis showed up to the celebration and Chambers acknowledged his old friend.

"I paid attention to him. He was one of the most thoughtful people while he was there," Chambers said. "And even when it was only me, David would stand up and speak for what was right, not what the majority were saying."

Landis thought everybody had a right to be heard and it was not good to change the rules to stifle one man, knowing it would work against them, anyway, Chambers said.

Anybody born of a man and a woman is his sister or brother, he told the crowd.

"To the extent that it can be possible, I am my brother's and my sister's keeper," he said. "And that has guided me. It has not failed me. It has led me to help people who later on stabbed me in the back. And when time came and they needed help, I would help them again."