People celebrate tenure of Sen. Ernie Chambers on Capitol steps

It was a surprise party that had to wait a few hours because the man to be celebrated was busy taking the last of his term-limited time to draw out voting on bills Thursday afternoon.
"Because I wasn't informed of this happening," Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers told the group gathered on the north steps of the Capitol, "I was on the floor of the Legislature doing what it was my job to do."
Educating, slowing things down, offering up words of wisdom or criticism. On this his last day, his goal was to determine how things were going to go and say the things he wanted to say. Or to be like the death angel at Passover, and let a bill proceed without a visit from the spirit of extended debate.
But when he finally showed up, they cheered, and shouted their love for the 46-year veteran of the Legislature. And held up thank-you signs and Fight for Justice signs. One man even had what appeared to be an old reelection sign that read: "Friends of North Omaha Support Ernie Chambers State Legislature."
"I do appreciate your being here, but when it comes to celebrations and gatherings, that is not my strong suit or my long suit," he said. "Most of what I've done during my life has been me and my shadow."
Chambers, 83, said what he got from his reading of the Bible when he was young is that he has an obligation to do what he thinks is right, no matter what anybody else said or did.
"And throughout my life, as I got older, I understood that for various reasons people were afraid to do what they said they believed," he said.
It wasn't necessarily that they were evil or hypocritical but they had so much to lose if they did what they believed, he told the group. Or they just didn't have the strength to do it.
Former Sen. David Landis showed up to the celebration and Chambers acknowledged his old friend.
"I paid attention to him. He was one of the most thoughtful people while he was there," Chambers said. "And even when it was only me, David would stand up and speak for what was right, not what the majority were saying."
Landis thought everybody had a right to be heard and it was not good to change the rules to stifle one man, knowing it would work against them, anyway, Chambers said.
Anybody born of a man and a woman is his sister or brother, he told the crowd.
"To the extent that it can be possible, I am my brother's and my sister's keeper," he said. "And that has guided me. It has not failed me. It has led me to help people who later on stabbed me in the back. And when time came and they needed help, I would help them again."
But the next time he would help them, he said he assured his longtime legislative aide Cynthia Grandberry, he would do it with his back to the wall.
If everyone would turn against him, he said, there's one friend he would always have, the one deep inside of him.
"And that friend is a hard taskmaster who knows me," he said. "In order for me to have peace of mind, I have to keep peace with what's inside of me."
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, in a tribute to Chambers on Wednesday on the floor of the Legislature, said he was a teacher, philosopher, poet, advocate, theologian, protector of children, agitator and an indomitable force.
Illustrated by the T-shirts and jeans he wears in Legislature and everywhere else, he is the consummate common man, she said.
He was the first to stand for Black lives in the Legislature and one of the first there to fight to close the liquor stores in Whiteclay by suggesting the revocation of liquor licenses.
"His entire 46-year mission was for the least, the last and the lost," she said.
Thank you, Sen. Chambers, Pansing Brooks said, for being true to you.
"You have been irascible, aggravating, impossible and mind-boggling. You have followed the mission of Finley Peter Dunne, a 1898 writer who suggested the need to 'comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.' You have also been powerful, gentle, inspiring, compassionate, kind and, yes, loving.
"In short, you have been exactly what Nebraska has needed for 46 years."
Photos: Legislature wraps up its 2020 session
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Legislature Last Day, 8.13
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!