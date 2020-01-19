Partnership with Peru State would turn out corrections managers

Along with more pay for Department of Correctional Services staff, Gov. Pete Ricketts listed a new state college program to train future leaders in the department among his list of budget priorities this year.
The proposed workforce development partnership between Peru State College and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute would create a new track for criminal justice students interested in work as a corrections officer.
Those students could take part in hands-on internships at the Tecumseh prison — roughly 30 miles away from the Peru campus — as they work toward a four-year degree, and upon graduation, easily slide into jobs as sergeants or case managers primed to move up the ladder.
Think of the program, which would be the first of its kind in the country, like ROTC for corrections workers, said Director Scott Frakes.
“We know compensation is part of the formula,” Frakes said in a phone interview this week, “but the research is really clear that if the workplace doesn’t meet an employee’s needs, you can’t overcome it with compensation.”
Front-line corrections staff also need supervisors who can provide clear direction, meaningful feedback and recognition for the work they do, he said, adding the department believes partnering with higher education could be key to creating those kinds of managers.
And in turn, Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman said the agency is ready to build an educational program to suit the state’s workforce needs.
“Our students who want to be nurses and teachers go through their classes and get a theoretical understanding of those careers,” Turman said, “but they also get strong clinical and student-teaching experiences."
“We are designing this program to have the same type of experience for students who have a desire to go into corrections,” he added.
The idea to expand Peru State’s criminal justice program to serve the workforce needs of the corrections department has bounced around for several years, but it finally found traction during discussions last fall about the Nebraska Career Scholarship, a $16 million workforce pipeline initiative also proposed by Ricketts.
Turman said Peru State students already spend time at the Tecumseh prison to see firsthand how corrections work is done and gain a better understanding of the experience of the inmates.
Similar to how Wayne State created the Center for Applied Technology to train industrial tech teachers, manufacturing administrators and construction managers, Peru State can ramp up its offerings to meet a workforce need, he said.
If the Legislature approves the $1 million appropriation recommended by Ricketts earlier this week, Peru State would seek approval from the state college Board of Trustees to create a new emphasis in correctional services before the 2021-22 school year.
The new money — controlled by the Department of Corrections, not Peru State — would help upgrade the college’s facilities where corrections simulations take place, bringing them more in line with the simulation and training standards at the Tecumseh prison.
It would also help fund a faculty hire, pay for recruiting and marketing efforts and develop a liaison position to manage the students as they complete internships, Turman said.
The biggest piece of the appropriation would directly benefit students, however. Annual scholarships totaling $15,000 would be awarded to up to 15 students per year.
Frakes said the department hopes the program could attract more students to rural Southeast Nebraska as it begins to turn out between 12 to 15 highly trained corrections managers per year.
“We have a recognition that the best investment we can make in our department to impact our retention issue is building strong supervisors and managers,” he said. “That can really change how we do business.”
