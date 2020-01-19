Partnership with Peru State would turn out corrections managers

And in turn, Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman said the agency is ready to build an educational program to suit the state’s workforce needs.

“Our students who want to be nurses and teachers go through their classes and get a theoretical understanding of those careers,” Turman said, “but they also get strong clinical and student-teaching experiences."

“We are designing this program to have the same type of experience for students who have a desire to go into corrections,” he added.

The idea to expand Peru State’s criminal justice program to serve the workforce needs of the corrections department has bounced around for several years, but it finally found traction during discussions last fall about the Nebraska Career Scholarship, a $16 million workforce pipeline initiative also proposed by Ricketts.

Turman said Peru State students already spend time at the Tecumseh prison to see firsthand how corrections work is done and gain a better understanding of the experience of the inmates.

Similar to how Wayne State created the Center for Applied Technology to train industrial tech teachers, manufacturing administrators and construction managers, Peru State can ramp up its offerings to meet a workforce need, he said.