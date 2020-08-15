Pandemic legislative recess may have led to property tax relief

The coronavirus-dictated recess that halted the 2020 legislative session for four months may have provided the critical helping hand that led to a grand bargain agreement that resulted in major property tax relief.
"I'm not sure we would have been able to get anything done if not for that horrific pandemic," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said hours after the big compromise package sailed to enactment on the final day of the legislative session.
"It gave us time to work on it," Linehan said during an interview in her first-floor Capitol office while she ate a salad during a lunch-hour recess.
"We had a lot to do" to reach an uphill compromise agreement, she said, "and a lot of people were counting on us doing something."
So senators and their staff members went to work during the recess, Linehan said, and an agreement that seemed impossible to achieve when senators departed Lincoln on March 25 as the pandemic began to spread came together four months later when they resumed this year's legislative session July 20.
Pressure built not only for property tax relief but also for critical economic development components whose legislative fate was directly locked into the language of LB1107, creating a grand legislative bargain armed with multiple pressure points.
"A lot of people were wanting something very badly," Linehan said. "A lot of people wanted a lot of stuff."
And then suddenly "there was too much at stake for everybody" to allow the package to fail, she said.
Wrapped into the property tax bill was a new business development incentives package to replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which is due to expire at the end of the year, along with a pledge of $300 million in state funding to help land a game-changing $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
That project, dependent on federal designation of the Omaha campus as the site of a new national pandemic response center, would lure $2 billion in federal funding support, with private donors chipping in the remaining $300 million.
In the end, once senators had returned to Lincoln to resume their 2020 legislative session July 20, it took a special negotiating committee formed by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk to seal the deal with some hard bargaining sessions.
And then the bill rolled through the Legislature like a freight train, gaining final enactment Thursday with a lopsided 41-4 vote hours before senators adjourned for the year and headed home.
The final agreement includes a provision to guard against growth in state spending, Linehan noted.
That language provides that if state tax revenue increases by more than 3.5% and the state's cash reserve fund contains at least $500 million, half of that excess revenue would be funneled into the new property tax credit program.
"That's a big step in the right direction," Linehan said.
