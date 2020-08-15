Pandemic legislative recess may have led to property tax relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus-dictated recess that halted the 2020 legislative session for four months may have provided the critical helping hand that led to a grand bargain agreement that resulted in major property tax relief.

"I'm not sure we would have been able to get anything done if not for that horrific pandemic," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said hours after the big compromise package sailed to enactment on the final day of the legislative session.

"It gave us time to work on it," Linehan said during an interview in her first-floor Capitol office while she ate a salad during a lunch-hour recess.

"We had a lot to do" to reach an uphill compromise agreement, she said, "and a lot of people were counting on us doing something."

So senators and their staff members went to work during the recess, Linehan said, and an agreement that seemed impossible to achieve when senators departed Lincoln on March 25 as the pandemic began to spread came together four months later when they resumed this year's legislative session July 20.